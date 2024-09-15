Queens

Queens driver speeds off after striking 13-year-old boy: police

The kid was treated at a nearby hospital and was expected to survive

By NBC New York Staff

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Sunday morning after a driver allegedly struck the kid in a Queens neighborhood.

Police and fire officials said the teen was hit around 10:30 a.m. in Jamaica, Queens, by the driver of a grey SUV who did not stick around at the scene.

Medics treated the boy and transported him to Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

A witness said he heard the impact from inside his house. At first he thought the "loud boom" came from two cars crashing, but ran out to find the boy bleeding out on the street.

The NYPD said an investigation was ongoing.

