Pregnant Woman Attacked With a Wrench in the Bronx

Police are investigating after a 26-year-old pregnant woman was attacked with a wrench in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx on Monday.

Investigators say around 5:30 p.m., a man approached the woman and hit her in the head multiple times with a wrench. He then took off in a silver BMW.

The woman suffered a severe laceration to the head and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. Police say she is stable.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

