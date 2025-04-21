While many popes are buried under St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, Pope Francis will not continue that trend.

In December, Pope Francis said he wanted to be buried in the Rome basilica of St. Mary Major, not in the grottoes of the Vatican like other popes, so he can be near his favorite icon of the Madonna.

Francis long emphasized his role as bishop of Rome and has a particular devotion to an icon of the Virgin Mary on display in the St. Mary Major basilica near Rome's main train station.

Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore

The Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, Italy was first established around in 432, according to research and records, the Council of Major Superiors of Women Religious said.

The church is a couple miles from the Vatican and St. Peter's Basilica.

The basilica is open daily to the public, who can visit for free.

After every trip, for example, Francis went to the basilica to pray before the Salus populi Romani (Salvation of the people of Rome), a Byzantine-style painting that features an image of Mary, draped in a blue robe, holding the infant Jesus who in turn is holding a jeweled golden book.

“It’s my great devotion,” Francis said, adding that he had already decided he wanted to be buried nearby in the basilica. “The place is already prepared."

Many popes are buried in tombs in the grottos underneath St. Peter's Basilica or in side chapels of the basilica itself, including all of Francis' recent predecessors.

“It is true that all journeys are now rethought,” Francis told N+ of Mexican broadcaster Televisa when he mentioned for the first time a thought about resigning over his health scares. “If they’re close by, they can be done. If they’re farther away they are rethought. There are limits.”

Pope Benedict XVI and Pope John Paul II are both buried within St. Peter's Basilica, according to VOA. Seven popes are buried in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major. The most recent pope buried there was Pope Clement IX in 1669, according to the National Catholic Register.