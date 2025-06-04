Zohran Mamdani is one of nine Democratic primary candidates who have qualified to participate in a live debate hosted by NBC New York, Telemundo 47 and Politico New York on Wednesday night.

Here's a brief bit on Mamdani's background. For more information, see his official campaign site. And for everything you need to know about the debate, including timing, how to watch live, the rules and more, click here.

What to know about Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani is a state lawmaker who is running for mayor. A self-described Democratic socialist, he was born in Uganda, but raised in New York City.

Mamdani is running his campaign on a platform focusing on lowering the costs of New Yorkers while making their lives easier.

When it comes to the topic of housing, Mamdani hopes to freeze the rent, build affordable housing, crack down on bad landlords and support homeowners.

He also looks to make the city safer by creating a Department of Community Safety "to prevent violence before it happens by prioritizing solutions which have been consistently shown to improve safety. Police have a critical role to play. But right now, we’re relying on them to deal with the failures of our social safety net—which prevents them from doing their actual jobs." Mamdani 's proposal would invest in citywide mental health programs and crisis response, expand gun violence prevention programs and increase funding to prevent hate violence.

Mamdani's campaign is looking to tackle rising costs, including food prices by creating a network of city-owned grocery stores.

Mamdani is also proposing making public transportation more reliable, safe and accessible.

Among other proposals, Mamdani also wants to expand education, including for early childhood.