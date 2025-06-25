Who is Zohran Mamdani, the young democratic socialist who beat Andrew Cuomo?

What to Know Zohran Mamdani declared victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday night after Andrew Cuomo conceded the race in a stunning upset.

Mamdani is a progressive upstart who was virtually unknown when the contest began built a substantial lead over the more experienced but scandal-scarred former governor.

Mamdani's laser-focus on lowering the cost of living in one of the world's most expensive cities has helped him climb from relative obscurity to become one of the race's leading figures. His criticisms of Israel, socialist label, and relative lack of experience could hurt him, though, with centrists.

He celebrated his performance in the Democratic primary with a rousing speech to his supporters at his election night party, telling them, "Today, eight months after launching this campaign with the vision of a city that every New Yorker could afford, we have won.”

Mamdani said Cuomo called him to concede the race, adding that he hopes the primary "has come to an end." Mamdani also made an appeal to voters who did not back him in the primary.

“I will be the mayor for every New Yorker,” the state legislator said, later adding, "I cannot promise that you will always agree with me. But I will never hide from you."

Mamdani laid out his vision for the city, touting progressive policies including free buses, affordable childcare and stabilized rents.

Mamdani said the city is also "where the mayor will use their power to reject Donald Trump’s fascism, to stop mass ICE agents from deporting our neighbors and to govern our city as a model for the Democratic Party, a party where we fight for working people with no apology."

Mamdani's laser-focus on lowering the cost of living in one of the world's most expensive cities has helped him climb from relative obscurity to become one of the race's leading figures. His criticisms of Israel, socialist label, and relative lack of experience could hurt him, though, with centrists.

Mamdani, who would be the city's first Muslim and Indian American mayor if elected, was born in Kampala, Uganda, before he and his family moved to New York City when he was 7. He became naturalized as an American citizen a few years after graduating from college, where he co-started his school's first Students for Justice in Palestine chapter. His mother, Mira Nair, is an award-winning filmmaker. His father, Mahmood Mamdani, is an anthropology professor at Columbia University.

Zohran Mamdani was elected to the state Assembly in 2020, representing a district in Queens. His most-known legislative accomplishment was pushing through a pilot program that made a handful of city buses free for a year.

His mayoral campaign has been full of big promises — free child care, free buses, a rent freeze for people living in rent-regulated apartments, new affordable housing and raising taxes on the wealthy — all packaged in well-produced social media videos.

The party’s progressive wing coalesced behind him and he secured endorsements from two of the country’s foremost progressives, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Another Democratic mayoral candidate, Comptroller Brad Lander, a liberal city government stalwart, made a splash last week when he was arrested after linking arms with a man federal agents were trying to detain at an immigration court in Manhattan. In the final weeks of the race, Lander and Mamdani cross endorsed one another in an attempt to boost their collective support and damage Cuomo's bid under the ranked choice voting system.

Mamdani's biggest ally late in the race, Lander, was with supporters at the Mamdani victory party late in the night.

He was seen embracing Cynthia Nixon, a former political opponent of Cuomo's in a gubernatorial election who had spoken out against Cuomo and even starred in an ad against him.

Meanwhile, critics say Mamdani's hopeful visions get blurry when it comes to detail, and have also questioned the cost and feasibility of his proposals, many of which would need support from the state Legislature and governor.