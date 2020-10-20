Zach Iscol, Veteran And Entrepreneur, Joins Crowded NYC Mayoral Race

The field of candidates to be New York City’s next mayor has gotten another name, with entrepreneur and veteran Zach Iscol announcing his entrance into the race.

Iscol, a former Marine who spent time in Iraq, said the city needed a change in his video announcing his candidacy.

“That starts with bringing competency, leadership and a mayor who actually cares more about outcomes than special interests and campaign donors to City Hall,” said Iscol, who founded a mental health program for veterans.

Got some big news to share today. I hope you'll watch, then learn more at https://t.co/QwuC6O3jEM. I can't wait to hear from you. >> pic.twitter.com/KS2ZAwPQi3 — Zach Iscol running for mayor of NYC (@zachiscol) October 19, 2020

Mayor Bill de Blasio is barred by term limits from seeking a third term.

Others have already announced their candidacies, and others are expected.

Those who have announced include City Comptroller Scott Stringer, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Shaun Donovan, Maya Wiley, a civil rights lawyer, former de Blasio aide and MSNBC legal analyst, and Raymond McGuire, a longtime Wall Street executive.