Why isn't Eric Adams participating in the NYC Democratic mayoral candidates debate?

The first New York City Democratic mayoral primary debate will be held Wednesday night, with nine candidates squaring off for the first time.

There are some recognizable names among those who will be participating, and perhaps some names that aren't as well known.

But there is one big name who won't be there: The current mayor of NYC, Eric Adams.

Why won't Adams, who was elected as a Democrat, be seen at Wednesday night's debate? It's fairly simple: He's no longer running as a Democrat.

After his criminal corruption case was dissolved, Adams said in April he was pulling out of the Democratic primary and running instead as an independent, citing the court case as a distraction.

In a video, Adams, said he will not run in the Democratic primary in June because the case “dragged on too long” while the “false accusations were held over me."

“I firmly believe that this city is better served by truly independent leadership, not leaders pulled at by the extremists at the far left or the far right, but instead those rooted in the common middle, the place where the vast majority of New Yorkers are firmly planted," Adams said. "There isn’t a liberal or conservative way to fix New York, but there is a right way."

The field of challengers — along with many outside Democrats — have said they believe Adams is now too indebted to Trump for New Yorkers to be sure he’ll prioritize their interests.

As recently as Jan. 6, the assistant U.S. attorneys in New York who were prosecuting Adams wrote in court papers that they continued to “uncover additional criminal conduct by Adams.” But a month later, their new superiors in Washington decided to abandon the case.

In court filings and a hearing, acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove has said he was "particularly concerned about the impact of the prosecution on Mayor Adams’ ability to support” Trump’s immigration objectives. Bove also has questioned the prior administration’s motives in pursuing Adams, who had criticized then-President Joe Biden’s handling of an influx of migrants.

The Trump administration’s acting U.S. attorney in New York, Danielle Sassoon, resisted Bove’s order, saying she couldn’t defend a dismissal linked to political considerations.

Adams, a retired police captain and former state lawmaker and Brooklyn official, was elected in 2021 as a centrist Democrat in one of the United States’ liberal strongholds. But since his indictment in September, Adams has cultivated a warmer relationship with Trump, telling his staff not to criticize the president publicly and making media appearances with administration officials.

Adams insists that he’s just looking out for the city by having a working relationship with the administration.

NBC 4 New York/WNBC, Telemundo 47/WNJU and POLITICO New York are partnering to host the debate after being selected by the Campaign Finance Board to host the debate.