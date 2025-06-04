State Sen. Zellnor Myrie is one of nine Democratic primary candidates running for mayor who have qualified to participate in a live debate hosted by NBC New York, Telemundo 47 and Politico New York on Wednesday night.

Here's a bit on Myrie's background. For more information, see his official campaign site. And for everything you need to know about the debate, including timing, how to watch live, the rules and more, click here.

What to know about Zellnor Myrie

Current State Sen. Zellnor Myrie is also running for New York City Mayor. He was first elected in 2018 from Central Brooklyn.

According to his campaign biography, "in his first six months in office, [Myrie] helped pass the Reproductive Health Act to guarantee abortion rights in New York, groundbreaking climate change legislation, the Child Victims Act and tougher gun control laws, and the strongest pro-tenant rent laws in a generation."

As state senator, Myrie wrote the nation’s first state gun industry liability law, taking aim at irresponsible dealers and manufacturers.

Myrie serves District 20 which encompasses the Central Brooklyn neighborhoods of Crown Heights, East Flatbush, Park Slope, Prospect Heights, Prospect Lefferts Gardens and Windsor Terrace.

Myrie is running his campaign on fighting for affordable housing, stopping gun violence, strengthening public education, enhancing voting rights, fighting climate change, defending abortion rights, as well as demanding better healthcare, including reproductive health as well as addressing the maternal health crisis.

Additionally, among Myrie's campaign platforms, he's a big consumer rights advocate.