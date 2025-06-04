Whitney Tilson is one of nine Democratic primary candidates running for mayor who have qualified to participate in a live debate hosted by NBC New York, Telemundo 47 and Politico New York on Wednesday night.

Here's a bit on Tilson's background. For more information, see his official campaign site. And for everything you need to know about the debate, including timing, how to watch live, the rules and more, click here.

What to know about Whitney Tilson

Whitney Tilson is an investor and activist who was born in New Haven, Conn. and raised in Tanzania and Nicaragua.

As a founder of Teach for America and the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, Tilson has been a longtime advocate for education reform and minority-owned businesses, according to his official biography.

Tilson helped build and operate a COVID-19 field hospital in Central Park during the height of the pandemic, according to his official biography. He also traveled to Ukraine to deliver aid.

Tilson currently lives in Manhattan and is running his campaign on prioritizing a safer, cleaner and more affordable city.

Tilson's plan also focuses on fixing New York City Public Schools by adopting stronger leadership, hiring exceptional teachers, adopting rigorous curricula to make students more competitive in the world, support individualized innovation, among other points.

His plan for addressing city crime is centered on three points: investing in impacted communities, hiring more officers, and making crime illegal by among other things, fighting against bail reform.

Tilson's plan also tackles the housing crisis in New York City. According to Tilson's campaign website, he hopes to tackle this issue by simplifying zoning laws, consolidate oversight, reimagine manufacturing districts through upzoning, among other proposals.