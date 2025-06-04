Michael Blake is one of nine Democratic primary candidates running for mayor who have qualified to participate in a live debate hosted by NBC New York, Telemundo 47 and Politico New York on Wednesday night.

Here's a bit on Blake's background. For more information, see his official campaign site. And for everything you need to know about the debate, including timing, how to watch live, the rules and more, click here.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

What to know about Michael Blake

Michael Blake is a Bronx native and the youngest son of Jamaican immigrants. He founded Atlas Strategy Group, Inc., a company focusing on economic empowerment for minority, women and small businesses.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Blake also founded the Kairos Democracy Project, a non-partisan 501(c)(4) for the social welfare of communities of color and youth.

Blake’s platform is built on the belief New York City residents "deserve better jobs, better housing, better schools, and safer communities."

According to his campaign website, he is committed in supporting the child from "cradle to career" and is set on guaranteeing economic security for all as well as focusing on the safety of communities, addressing the opioid crisis and accessible education.

Part of Blake's campaign is also focused on a housing plan that also promotes affordability.

Among other points that Blake's campaign hopes to address is the senior population, with key policies centered on treating the aging community with urgency, as well as investing in the needs, including by expanding housing, food accessibility and healthcare.