Who is Jessica Ramos? NYC mayoral candidate takes live debate stage tonight

Ramos is one of nine candidates who qualified to participate in the debate on NBC New York Wednesday night

State Sen. Jessica Ramos is one of nine Democratic primary candidates running for mayor who have qualified to participate in a live debate hosted by NBC New York, Telemundo 47 and Politico New York on Wednesday night.

Here's a bit on Ramos' background. For more information, see her official campaign site. And for everything you need to know about the debate, including timing, how to watch live, the rules and more, click here.

What to know about Jessica Ramos

Another state senator that is running in the New York City mayoral race and is scheduled to participate in Wednesday's debate is Sen. Jessica Ramos.

As Democratic-Working Families senator, Ramos also serves as the chair of the Labor Committee, while representing District 13, which includes the neighborhoods of Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, and Corona in Queens.

Aside from the Labor Committee, Ramos serves on the finance, budget and revenue, transportation, cannabis and state-Native American relations committees, among various others.

Ramos was born in Elmhurst to an undocumented seamstress and printing pressman. She was raised in Astoria. She currently lives in Elmhurst.

Ramos' campaign plan is running on key issues including affordable housing, public safety, environment, immigration, education and childcare, as well as healthcare.

When it comes to affordable housing, Ramos' plan focuses on protecting tenants while expanding opportunities.

Ramos wants to fight gun violence and hate crimes while investing in mental health response teams and reentry support, among other public safety proposals.

Additionally, when it comes to immigration, Ramos wants to expand housing access, strengthen legal services, and support workforce development while advocating for federal reforms.

