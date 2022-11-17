Hakeem Jeffries

Who Is Hakeem Jeffries? Brooklyn Dem May Be Next House Minority Leader

Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from Brooklyn, may be the next House Minority Leader after Nancy Pelosi said she will not seek re-election to the party's leadership team in the next Congress

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from Brooklyn, is widely viewed as the heir apparent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said Thursday she will not seek a leadership role in the next Congress.

Jeffries, a lawyer by trade, could join Sen. Chuck Schumer as Brooklyn Democrats leading their parties in Congress.

Who Is Hakeem Jeffries?

Jeffries, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, represents New York's 8th District, a deep-blue seat representing southern and eastern parts of the borough of Brooklyn.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

He was first elected to Congress in 2012 after serving six years in the New York State Assembly.

Aged 52 and a father of two, Jeffries did his undergrad studies at SUNY-Binghamton, got a master's from Georgetown and later a law degree from NYU.

He clerked for a federal judge and spent years in private legal practice, including time as a litigator for Viacom and CBS.

Politics

Nancy Pelosi 11 hours ago

Nancy Pelosi Announces She Won't Seek Leadership Role, Plans to Stay in Congress

Decision 2022 19 hours ago

Republicans Win Control of U.S. House

Jeffries has been a rising star in the party for years; a Washington Post story in 2012 asked if he was "Brooklyn's Barack Obama."

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., ended his comments during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump by reciting a lyric from The Notorious B.I.G. song "Juicy."

Raised in Crown Heights, Hakeem Jeffries now lives in Prospect Heights with his family.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Hakeem Jeffries
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us