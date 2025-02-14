Trump Administration

White House shares controversial deportation-centric Valentine's Day meme

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The White House shared a controversial Valentine's Day honing in on President Donald Trump's policies of illegal immigration and deportations.

On Instagram, along with the simple message, "Happy Valentine's Day" (and a red heart emoji), the White House account posted a pink valentine's meme featuring the faces of Trump and the administration's border czar Tom Homan.

The meme reads:
"ROSES ARE RED
VIOLETS ARE BLUE
COME HERE ILLEGALLY
AND WE'LL DEPORT YOU."

The controversial meme was met with mixed reactions.

While many voiced their disapproval with comments like "This is not normal. Don't let them make you think it is. Resist," "pretty insensitive to say, especially on a day meant to be about love," "how embarrassing" and "This is disgusting, classless, and unprofessional," others voiced their approval with comments like "I'm so happy I love this" and "there are consequences when you break the law. This is 100% NORMAL."

