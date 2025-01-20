President-elect Donald Trump was sworn into office on Monday, becoming the 47th United States president as he starts his second term as commander in chief.

In addition to the inauguration itself, there are a series of events in and around Washington, D.C. commemorating the day, including a presidential parade that will be held indoors as well as the traditional balls and galas in the evening.

The day's events will be available on broadcast and streaming television, including the revised version of the traditional parade, which due to the cold temperatures in Washington will take place inside the Capital One Arena.

How to watch the President Donald Trump presidential parade

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Viewers can watch the presidential parade and the rest of the inauguration ceremonies live on NBC on television, on Peacock, or wherever you stream. The events will continue into the evening.

Here's more information on the NBC 4 New York streaming channel and how to watch it.

You can also watch the inauguration on the go through the NBC New York app.

President Donald Trump Inauguration schedule of events

While there isn't exact timing for all of Monday's events, the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee shared a schedule of events for the day:

St. John’s Church Service

Tea at the White House

Swearing-In Ceremony

US Capitol

Farewell to the Former President and Vice President

US Capitol Departure Ceremony

The President’s Signing Room Ceremony

JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

The President’s Review of the Troops

Presidential Parade

Pennsylvania Avenue

Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House

Commander in Chief Ball

Liberty Inaugural Ball

Starlight Ball

Trump started the day by attending a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, located across Lafayette Park from the White House, a tradition for presidents-elect.

Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump then met with outgoing President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House for a tea that's traditionally held to welcome a new president.

Following the swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol and an address to the overflow crowd at Emancipation Hall, Trump attended the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies Luncheon.

Swearing-in ceremony inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda

Musical Prelude by The University of Nebraska–Lincoln Combined Choirs

Prelude: “The President’s Own,” by the United States Marine Band

Call to order by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota

Invocation by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, and the Rev. Franklin Graham of Samaritan’s Purse and The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

“Oh, America!” by opera singer Christopher D. Macchio

The vice presidential oath of office administered by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

“America the Beautiful,” by Carrie Underwood, the Armed Forced Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club

The presidential oath of office administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts

“The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” performed by the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club

Trump’s inaugural address

Benediction from Yeshiva University’s President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, Imam Husham Al-Husainy of the Karbalaa Islamic Center, Senior Pastor Lorenzo Sewell of 180 Church Detroit and the Rev. Fr. Frank Mann of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn

“The Star-Spangled Banner,” by Christopher Macchio

After the luncheon, the president and vice president head to the East Front steps of the Capitol, where they are to review the military troops.

Because of cold weather, Trump moved the traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to Washington's Capitol One Arena. The event will feature remarks from Trump and marching bands.

Trump will then head to the White House for an Oval Office ceremony where he is expected to sign new executive orders.

The other events to round out the day include:

Commander in Chief Inaugural Ball: Country music band Rascal Flatts and country singer Parker McCollum will perform at the ball geared toward military service members. Trump is scheduled to speak.

Country music band Rascal Flatts and country singer Parker McCollum will perform at the ball geared toward military service members. Trump is scheduled to speak. Liberty Inaugural Ball: Rapper Nelly, country singer Jason Aldean and disco band The Village People are scheduled to perform at the ball geared toward Trump's supporters. Trump is set to give remarks.

Rapper Nelly, country singer Jason Aldean and disco band The Village People are scheduled to perform at the ball geared toward Trump's supporters. Trump is set to give remarks. Starlight Ball: Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw will perform and Trump will speak at the third inaugural ball, at which guests are expected to be big donors of the incoming president.

When will Donald Trump be sworn into office?

President-elect Donald Trump took the oath of office shortly before noon on Monday, Jan. 20.

According to the Architect of the Capitol, "The 20th amendment to the Constitution specifies that the term of each elected President of the United States begins at noon on January 20 of the year following the election. Each president must take the oath of office before assuming the duties of the position."

Here is the exact language of the 20th amendment: "The terms of the President and the Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January, and the terms of Senators and Representatives at noon on the 3d day of January, of the years in which such terms would have ended if this article had not been ratified; and the terms of their successors shall then begin."