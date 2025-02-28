When will Trump address joint session of Congress? What to know for Tuesday

President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, his first major address since taking office with his second administration.

The speech is not considered a state of the union address, which the last seven presidents have only customarily given after at least a year in office, according to the Congressional Research Service. It's typically an opportunity to review the presidential agenda.

Trump spoke about plans to overhaul the country's healthcare system and tax code in his first-term joint address in 2017. His second one comes eight years later. Here are the details.

When is Trump's joint address to Congress?

Trump will deliver his joint address to Congress on Tuesday, March 4 in Washington, D.C.

What time is Trump's address to Congress?

Multiple reports indicate the speech itself is expected to begin around 9 p.m. ET, but special coverage on broadcast networks will likely begin earlier.

Where is Trump's address?

Trump will address members of Congress in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin will deliver the Democratic response. It’s traditional for the party out of power to respond to a president’s remarks before Congress. The speeches are typically observed as a sign of how the opposing party is crafting its message and policy priorities.

How can I watch Trump's address?

Many radio stations and broadcast networks will be airing Trump's address live. You'll also be able to watch it in the player above at the appropriate time.