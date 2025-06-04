When is the last day to register to vote in New York City mayoral primary?

The New York City primary election for mayor is almost here and so is the final date to register to vote.

Nine candidates qualified for the first Democratic primary debate held on June 4 at Rockefeller Center, hosted by NBC New York, Telemundo 47, POLITICO New York and NYC Votes. They will be among the candidates on the ballot when the primary election rolls around later this month looking to face off in the fall general election against current Eric Adams, who is running as an independent.

When is the primary election in New York City 2025?

Primary election day in New York City will be Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Where do I vote in the New York City election?

You can find your polling place and see a sample ballot at the Board of Elections website.

When is the last day to register to vote in the New York City election?

The last day to register to vote in person is Saturday, June 14 for the primary election and October 25, 2025 for the general election. That's also the same days that a mail registration must be received by the Board of Elections.

How do I register to vote in New York City for the upcoming election?

Residents can register to vote online, online through the DMV, by mail or in-person. Details are available on the Board of Elections' website. Applications are available online in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean and Bengali.

Voters can call 1-866-VOTE-NYC with any questions.