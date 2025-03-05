The Trump administration published a list of more than 400 federal properties it says it could close or sell, including the FBI headquarters and the main Department of Justice building, after deeming them “not core to government operations."

Among those listed on Tuesday were more than a dozen federal buildings in New York, and a few in New Jersey as well.

The list published by the General Services Administration includes some of the country’s most recognizable buildings and spans nearly every state, with properties ranging from courthouses to office buildings and parking garages.

In Washington, D.C., it includes the J. Edgar Hoover Building, which serves as FBI headquarters, the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building, the Old Post Office building, where President Donald Trump once ran a hotel, and the American Red Cross headquarters. The headquarters of numerous agencies, including the Department of Labor and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, are listed as well.

In New York, many of the buildings can be found upstate, especially in Schenectady. However, there were a few buildings within NYC that made the list. The Joseph P. Addabbo Federal Building in Jamaica, Queens, was the largest building listed in the state, at more than 800,000 square feet.

The Ronald H. Brown U.S. Mission to the United Nations, which houses the U.S. delegation to the UN, Silvio J. Mollo Federal Building in Hudson Square, and the Ted Weiss Federal Building in lower Manhattan were also listed to be potentially sold.

Two spots on Long Island — the Alfonse D'Amato Child Care Center in Central Islip and the IRS Service Center in Holtsville — made the GSA list as well.

Here is a full list of the New York federal buildings designated to be sold.

ADMIN BUILDING-SCOT SCHENECTADY NY 6,494 ALFONSE D’AMATO CHILD CARE CTR CENTRAL ISLIP NY 7,810 BLDG 22 GSA DEPOT-S SCHENECTADY NY 14,960 BLDG 23 GSA DEPOT-S SCHENECTADY NY 18,576 BLDG505 GSADEPOTWHSE-SCOTIA SCHENECTADY NY 120,712 BLDG506 GSADEPOTWHSE-SCOTIA SCHENECTADY NY 120,712 DLA GARAGE-SCOTIA SCHENECTADY NY 12,966 IRS SERVICE CENTER HOLTSVILLE NY 557,249 JOSEPH P. ADDABBO FB JAMAICA NY 806,095 LEO W OBRIEN FB ALBANY NY 204,305 NON-COMMERCIAL SECONDARY INSPECTION-TROUT RIVER CONSTABLE NY 1,134 RONALD H. BROWN U.S. MISSION TO THE U.N. NEW YORK NY 127,003 ROUSES POINT LAND PORT OF ENTRY ROUSES POINT NY 17,697 SILVIO J MOLLO FB NEW YORK NY 133,534 TED WEISS FEDERAL BUILDING NEW YORK NY 768,646

In New Jersey, three locations were listed, but only two buildings: The Robert A. Roe Federal Building, in Paterson, and Federal Building at 20 Washington Place in Newark, according tot he GSA. The third spot was parking lot.

“We are identifying buildings and facilities that are not core to government operations, or non-core properties for disposal,” the GSA said of the list of 443 properties.

Selling the properties “ensures that taxpayer dollars are no longer spent on vacant or underutilized federal space,” it said, and “helps eliminate costly maintenance and allows us to reinvest in high-quality work environments that support agency missions.”

The designations are part of Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's unprecedented effort to slash the size of the federal workforce and shrink government spending. Selling the designated buildings could save the federal government hundreds of millions of dollars, they claim, while also dramatically reshaping how major Cabinet agencies funded by Congress operate.

The Trump administration has also demanded that federal workers report to the office every day.