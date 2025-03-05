Trump Administration

See what federal buildings in NY and NJ the Trump administration may put up for sale

The list published by the General Services Administration includes some of the country’s most recognizable buildings and spans nearly every state, with properties ranging from courthouses to office buildings and parking garages

By Tom Shea, Jill Colvin and Michael R. Sisak | The Associated Press

The Ted Weiss Federal Building, which houses offices of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), stands in New York, U.S., on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The IRS online registration system for social welfare organizations will be updated to streamline the payment process, by combining the application and payment fee.
Timothy Fadek/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Trump administration published a list of more than 400 federal properties it says it could close or sell, including the FBI headquarters and the main Department of Justice building, after deeming them “not core to government operations."

Among those listed on Tuesday were more than a dozen federal buildings in New York, and a few in New Jersey as well.

The list published by the General Services Administration includes some of the country’s most recognizable buildings and spans nearly every state, with properties ranging from courthouses to office buildings and parking garages.

In Washington, D.C., it includes the J. Edgar Hoover Building, which serves as FBI headquarters, the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building, the Old Post Office building, where President Donald Trump once ran a hotel, and the American Red Cross headquarters. The headquarters of numerous agencies, including the Department of Labor and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, are listed as well.

In New York, many of the buildings can be found upstate, especially in Schenectady. However, there were a few buildings within NYC that made the list. The Joseph P. Addabbo Federal Building in Jamaica, Queens, was the largest building listed in the state, at more than 800,000 square feet.

The Ronald H. Brown U.S. Mission to the United Nations, which houses the U.S. delegation to the UN, Silvio J. Mollo Federal Building in Hudson Square, and the Ted Weiss Federal Building in lower Manhattan were also listed to be potentially sold.

Two spots on Long Island — the Alfonse D'Amato Child Care Center in Central Islip and the IRS Service Center in Holtsville — made the GSA list as well.

Here is a full list of the New York federal buildings designated to be sold.

ADMIN BUILDING-SCOTSCHENECTADYNY6,494
ALFONSE D’AMATO CHILD CARE CTRCENTRAL ISLIPNY7,810
BLDG 22 GSA DEPOT-SSCHENECTADYNY14,960
BLDG 23 GSA DEPOT-SSCHENECTADYNY18,576
BLDG505 GSADEPOTWHSE-SCOTIASCHENECTADYNY120,712
BLDG506 GSADEPOTWHSE-SCOTIASCHENECTADYNY120,712
DLA GARAGE-SCOTIASCHENECTADYNY12,966
IRS SERVICE CENTERHOLTSVILLENY557,249
JOSEPH P. ADDABBO FBJAMAICANY806,095
LEO W OBRIEN FBALBANYNY204,305
NON-COMMERCIAL SECONDARY INSPECTION-TROUT RIVERCONSTABLENY1,134
RONALD H. BROWN U.S. MISSION TO THE U.N.NEW YORKNY127,003
ROUSES POINT LAND PORT OF ENTRYROUSES POINTNY17,697
SILVIO J MOLLO FBNEW YORKNY133,534
TED WEISS FEDERAL BUILDINGNEW YORKNY768,646

In New Jersey, three locations were listed, but only two buildings: The Robert A. Roe Federal Building, in Paterson, and Federal Building at 20 Washington Place in Newark, according tot he GSA. The third spot was parking lot.

“We are identifying buildings and facilities that are not core to government operations, or non-core properties for disposal,” the GSA said of the list of 443 properties.

Selling the properties “ensures that taxpayer dollars are no longer spent on vacant or underutilized federal space,” it said, and “helps eliminate costly maintenance and allows us to reinvest in high-quality work environments that support agency missions.”

The designations are part of Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's unprecedented effort to slash the size of the federal workforce and shrink government spending. Selling the designated buildings could save the federal government hundreds of millions of dollars, they claim, while also dramatically reshaping how major Cabinet agencies funded by Congress operate.

The Trump administration has also demanded that federal workers report to the office every day.

This article tagged under:

Trump AdministrationNew YorkNew JerseyNew York City
