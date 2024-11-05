Food & Drink

Voters deciding if NJ town should allow alcohol sales for 1st time in 120 years

Might Haddon Heights let the booze flow for the first time since 1904?

By Dan Stamm

An ordinance in one New Jersey town up for vote on 2024 Election Day could have people raising a glass.

Haddon Heights has a simple yes/no vote up for making alcohol sales in the Camden County municipality legal for the first time in more than a century.

"Should the Borough of Haddon Heights amend its Ordinances to permit Plenary Retail Consumption Liquor Licenses, which allow the license holder to sell alcoholic beverages for on and off premises consumption?" reads the question as posed on the ballot to voters in the town of about 7,500 residents.

Mayor Zachary Houck noted to NJ.com that the town - which has no bars or liquor stores -- doesn't have any specific laws prohibiting alcohol sales, just not one allowing for alcohol sales.

Houck supports the measure to let the booze flow.

“This town has been dry for 120 years,” Houck told NJ Advance Media last week. The passing of the ordinance "would be beneficial to the community."

Polls close in Haddon Heights at 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2024.

