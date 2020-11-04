Voters Around the U.S. Approve Local Police Reform Measures

Voters in at least six states overwhelming approved police reform measures on Election Day reports NBC News, reflecting a growing demand for greater law enforcement accountability after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

Creating and strengthening police oversight boards, changing department staffing and funding levels and allowing greater public access to body and dashboard camera recordings were among the measures approved by voters around the country.

Many of the reforms run along the lines of laws already passed in localities in other states, such as Massachusetts and New York, in response to widespread protests over racial injustice and police violence nationwide.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com