What time does Trump address joint session of Congress tomorrow? What to know

President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, his first major address since taking office with his second administration.

The speech is not considered a state of the union address, which the last seven presidents have only customarily given after at least a year in office, according to the Congressional Research Service. Newly inaugurated presidents typically don't call their first speech before Congress a "State of the Union" message. It's typically an opportunity to review the presidential legislative agenda and review early accomplishments.

Trump spoke about plans to overhaul the country's healthcare system and tax code in his first-term joint address in 2017. His second one comes eight years later. Here are the details.

When is Trump's joint address to Congress?

Trump will deliver his joint address to Congress on Tuesday, March 4 in Washington, D.C.

What time is Trump's address to Congress?

Multiple reports indicate the speech itself is expected to begin around 9 p.m. ET, but special coverage on broadcast networks will likely begin earlier.

Where is Trump's address?

Trump will address members of Congress in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin will deliver the Democratic response. It’s traditional for the party out of power to respond to a president’s remarks before Congress. The speeches are typically observed as a sign of how the opposing party is crafting its message and policy priorities.

How can I watch Trump's address?

Many radio stations and broadcast networks will be airing Trump's address live. You'll also be able to watch it in the player above at the appropriate time.

Why isn't this called the State of the Union?

By tradition, a State of the Union address is intended as a look back on the prior year. Trump just took office — albeit for a second time — on Jan. 20, so he's only been in office this go-round for just over a month.

Instead, newly inaugurated presidents typically use their first joint congressional addresses to look forward, setting a tone for their legislative agenda. According to the Congressional Research Service, the average number of policy requests in a first-year address is 42.