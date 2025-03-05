Trump repeats desire to acquire Greenland: ‘One way or another, we're going to get it'

President Donald Trump said during his address to a joint session of Congress that the United States supports Greenland’s right to determine its own future but would “welcome” the country into the U.S. for national security — and to make them rich, he claims.

“I think we’re going to get it," he said of Greenland. "One way or another, we’re going to get it.”

The latter part of the statement elicited applause and laughter from Republicans.

Since his first term in office, Trump has expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, which is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, a longtime U.S. ally and a founding member of NATO. It is also home to a large U.S. military base.

Trump also kept up his calls to regain control of the Panama Canal.

“We didn’t give it to China. We gave it to Panama. We’re taking it back,” Trump said of the Panama Canal.