Here's full schedule of events for Trump inauguration today

Most Americans are probably familiar with the pomp and circumstance of the swearing-in ceremony and presidential parade of an inauguration, but there is a full day of events for the new president and vice president and their families.

The president-elect is scheduled to start the day with a church service near the White House and a tea before heading to the U.S. Capitol for the swearing-in with the Bidens.

President Donald Trump Inauguration schedule of events

While the exact timing of Monday's events has not been released, the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee has shared a schedule of events.

St. John’s Church Service

Tea at the White House

Swearing-In Ceremony

US Capitol

Farewell to the Former President and Vice President

US Capitol Departure Ceremony

The President’s Signing Room Ceremony

JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

The President’s Review of the Troops

Presidential Parade

Pennsylvania Avenue

Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House

Commander in Chief Ball

Liberty Inaugural Ball

Starlight Ball

Trump will start the day by attending a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, located across Lafayette Park from the White House, a tradition for presidents-elect.

Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump will meet outgoing President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House for a tea that's traditionally held to welcome a new president.

Swearing-in ceremony inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda

Musical Prelude by The University of Nebraska–Lincoln Combined Choirs

Prelude: “The President’s Own,” by the United States Marine Band

Call to order by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota

Invocation by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, and the Rev. Franklin Graham of Samaritan’s Purse and The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

“Oh, America!” by opera singer Christopher D. Macchio

The vice presidential oath of office administered by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

“America the Beautiful,” by Carrie Underwood, the Armed Forced Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club

The presidential oath of office administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts

“The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” performed by the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club

Trump’s inaugural address

Benediction from Yeshiva University’s President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, Imam Husham Al-Husainy of the Karbalaa Islamic Center, Senior Pastor Lorenzo Sewell of 180 Church Detroit and the Rev. Fr. Frank Mann of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn

“The Star-Spangled Banner,” by Christopher Macchio

A formal farewell will be held for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they depart the Capitol.

Trump will head to the President's Room just off the Senate Chamber in the U.S. Capitol for a signing ceremony, where members of Congress watch as the newly sworn in president signs nominations, memorandums or executive orders.

The new president and vice president attend a luncheon at Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

After the luncheon, the president and vice president head to the East Front steps of the Capitol, where they are to review the military troops.

Because of cold weather, Trump is moving the traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to Washington's Capitol One Arena. The event is expected to feature remarks from Trump and marching bands.

Trump then heads to the White House for an Oval Office ceremony where he is expected to sign new executive orders.

Commander in Chief Inaugural Ball: Country music band Rascal Flatts and country singer Parker McCollum will perform at the ball geared toward military service members. Trump is scheduled to speak.

Liberty Inaugural Ball: Rapper Nelly, country singer Jason Aldean and disco band The Village People are scheduled to perform at the ball geared toward Trump's supporters. Trump is set to give remarks.

Starlight Ball: Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw will perform and Trump will speak at the third inaugural ball, at which guests are expected to be big donors of the incoming president.

When will Donald Trump be sworn into office?

President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office shortly before noon on Monday, Jan. 20.

According to the Architect of the Capitol, "The 20th amendment to the Constitution specifies that the term of each elected President of the United States begins at noon on January 20 of the year following the election. Each president must take the oath of office before assuming the duties of the position."

Here is the exact language of the 20th amendment: "The terms of the President and the Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January, and the terms of Senators and Representatives at noon on the 3d day of January, of the years in which such terms would have ended if this article had not been ratified; and the terms of their successors shall then begin."

President-elect Donald Trump's Inauguration: Who is performing?

The following list of performers was provided by the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee.

The Swearing-in ceremony performers

Eight-time Grammy Award winner and country music superstar Carrie Underwood - “America the Beautiful”

American Tenor Christopher Macchio - National Anthem

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood

The Make America Great Again Victory Rally performers

Award winning multiplatinum singer songwriter Kid Rock

Legendary American disco band The Village People

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood

Liberty University's Praise Choir

The Liberty Ball performers

Award winning multiplatinum singer and songwriter Jason Aldean

Legendary American disco band The Village People

Surprise musical guest

The Commander-in-Chief Ball performers

Award winning country music band Rascal Flatts

Award winning country music singer songwriter Parker McCollum

The Starlight Ball performers