New York City

Track NYC mayor election results live as they come in

Polls close at 9 p.m. ET. This page will be updated with the latest results from the Democratic mayoral primary.

By NBC New York Staff

New York City Democrats are deciding whether to reboot Andrew Cuomo's political career, elevate upstart Zohran Mamdani, or turn to a crowded field of lesser-known but maybe less-polarizing candidates in the party's mayoral primary.

Their choice could say something about what kind of leader Democrats are looking for during President Donald Trump's second term. With the ranked-choice system, don't expect a winner Tuesday night.

New York City polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Track election results here Tuesday night.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

More coverage

Decision 2025 2 hours ago

Steve Kornacki: Breaking down the state of New York's mayoral race on primary day

Decision 2025 3 hours ago

Cuomo is trying a comeback in NYC mayoral primary. Mamdani stands in his way

Decision 2025 3 hours ago

NYC mayor election results: When will we know the Democratic nominee?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

New York CityDecision 2025
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us