Track NYC mayor election results live as they come in

New York City Democrats are deciding whether to reboot Andrew Cuomo's political career, elevate upstart Zohran Mamdani, or turn to a crowded field of lesser-known but maybe less-polarizing candidates in the party's mayoral primary.

Their choice could say something about what kind of leader Democrats are looking for during President Donald Trump's second term. With the ranked-choice system, don't expect a winner Tuesday night.

New York City polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Track election results here Tuesday night.

