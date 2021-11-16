Top Trump Impeachment Lawyer to Run for New York Attorney General

Dan Goldman, who was the majority counsel in the House of Representatives for the first impeachment of Donald Trump, on Tuesday launched a bid for attorney general of New York.

Goldman, 45, a former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst, is making his first bid for elected office. The contest for attorney general opened up when incumbent Letitia James announced a run for governor last month.

The grandson and great-grandson of billionaire businessmen, Goldman spent 10 years as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan, before becoming a TV legal analyst.

He later joined the House Intelligence Committee as director of investigations, after which he became House Democrats' lead attorney in the impeachment case against Trump over activities related to Ukraine.

Goldman joins law professor Zephyr Teachout and state senator Shelley Mayer as declared candidates for attorney general. The field is expected to grow even more crowded in coming weeks, particularly amid anticipation that Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez may run.