Statue of an apparent bronze poop emoji on Pelosi's desk joins DC's memorials

A new memorial has been placed on the National Mall a few blocks west of the Capitol that depicts what can only be described as a bronze poop emoji atop former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk.

Washington's latest tourist attraction, an art installation, has a faux stone base with a plaque that reads: "This memorial honors the brave men and women who broke into the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021 to loot, urinate, and defecate throughout those hallowed halls in order to overturn an election."

The piece itself does not bear an indication of who crafted it, but a public gathering permit provided to NBC News by the National Park Service says Julia Jimenez-Pyzik of Civic Crafted LLC applied to place it there from today through Oct. 31.

The permit sought to “display two works of art to express the principles of democracy justice and freedom.”

An art installation depicting feces on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk. (Frank Thorp V/NBC News)

The piece is apparently named The Resolute Desk, according to the permit.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"This desk represents the heart of democracy, where decisions are made, voices are heard, and the future is shaped," the permit states. "More than just a place for work, it is a testaments to the ideals of transparency, accountability, and representation."

"Here, the power of the people finds its expression through the diligent efforts of those who serve the public good," it continues. "When rioters broke in to destroy these ideals, this desk stands firm, so too must the principles of equality, justice, and freedom that it represents."

The permit also says there will be another statue, Tiki Torch, depicting a hand emerging from a stone base holding one. That's scheduled to be installed at Freedom Plaza, on Pennsylvania Avenue, between the Capitol and the White House, at 7 a.m. on Oct. 28, the permit says.

The base of the art installation features a plaque. (Frank Thorp V/NBC News)

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: