Senate Confirms First Out LGBTQ Person of Color to Ambassador-Level Post

Chantale Wong will serve as the U.S. director of the Asian Development Bank. President Joe Biden nominated her for the position in the summer

The Senate has confirmed the first out lesbian and first out LGBTQ person of color to serve in an ambassador-level position. Chantale Wong, whom the Senate voted 66-31 to confirm Tuesday, will serve as U.S. director of the Asian Development Bank.  

President Joe Biden nominated her for the position in July.

Wong, who is Asian American, brings to the role more than 30 years of experience in finance, technology and the environment, according to a White House news release. She previously served as acting budget director at the Treasury Department and as NASA’s budget director.

LGBTQ advocacy and political groups view Wong’s confirmation as a sign of progress.

