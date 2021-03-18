Biden Administration

Senate Confirms California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as Health Secretary

He becomes the first Latino to hold the position

Greg Nash | Pool | Reuters

The Senate on Thursday confirmed California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as health secretary, making him the first Latino to hold the job.

Becerra was approved in a 50-49 vote.

Becerra has been serving as California's attorney general and previously represented the Los Angeles area for more than 20 years in the U.S. House. A liberal politician-lawyer, he faced opposition from many GOP senators, who questioned his support for abortion rights and government-run health insurance, along with his lack of a clinical background.

However, in the past 25 years only one medical doctor has led the Department of Health and Human Services in a permanent capacity.

Appearing before the Senate health committee, in late February, Becerra seconded President Joe Biden’s goals of 100 million vaccine shots in his first 100 days, increased coronavirus testing, ramped up DNA mapping of the virus to track worrisome mutations and reopening schools and businesses.

Source: Staff reports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

