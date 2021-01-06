Sen. Hawley Still Objects to the Election Results in Pa. After DC Chaos

What to Know Republican Sen. Josh Hawley says he is going forward with his objection to the Electoral College results in Pennsylvania despite the violent breach at the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The Missouri senator said he did not support violence but said the Senate should go forward with a legal process that includes his objections.

Hawley says his objections should be debated “peacefully, without violence, without attacks, without bullets."

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley says he is going forward with his objection to the Electoral College results in Pennsylvania despite the violent breach at the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The Missouri senator said he did not support violence but said the Senate should go forward with a legal process that includes his objections.

Hawley says his objections should be debated “peacefully, without violence, without attacks, without bullets." He says he hoped lawmakers would not brush his concerns aside because of the violence earlier Wednesday, including the death of a protester inside the Capitol.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf called Hawley's actions "shameful" in a statement on twitter.

Shameful. Even after his actions directly resulted in a violent riot, Sen. Josh Hawley continues to lie about the election.



Pennsylvania had a free, fair, and secure election. That's a fact.



Sen. Hawley's behavior is disgraceful. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 7, 2021

Trump has claimed widespread voter fraud to explain away his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, though election officials have said there wasn't any.

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Congress returned later Wednesday to resume their proceedings after the Capitol was cleared by law enforcement.

Hours later, police had declared the Capitol was secured.