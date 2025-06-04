Former NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer is one of nine Democratic primary candidates running for mayor who have qualified to participate in a live debate hosted by NBC New York, Telemundo 47 and Politico New York on Wednesday night.

Here's a bit on Stringer's background. For more information, see his official campaign site. And for everything you need to know about the debate, including timing, how to watch live, the rules and more, click here.

What to know about Scott Stringer

Former New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is also running for New York City mayor.

A native New Yorker, he also served as a state assemblyman (from 1993-2005), Manhattan Borough president (from 2006-2013), and then comptroller (from 2014-2021).

Stringer's campaign focuses on public safety and quality of life for New Yorkers, ethics and corruption, housing, sanitation, and budgetary changes.

His safety and quality of life plan includes rebuilding and refocusing the city's NYPD capacity, leveraging technology for policing, as well as transit safety.

Stringer also plans to tackle "big money" while bringing full transparency to City Hall.

Additionally, he also want to develop city-owned properties that are underused into affordable housing, while at the same time revitalizing current public housing.

Access to education is also a main point in Stringer's campaign.