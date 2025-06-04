Decision 2025

Who is Scott Stringer? NYC mayoral candidate takes live debate stage tonight

Stringer is one of nine candidates who qualified to participate in the debate on NBC New York Wednesday night

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer is one of nine Democratic primary candidates running for mayor who have qualified to participate in a live debate hosted by NBC New York, Telemundo 47 and Politico New York on Wednesday night.

Here's a bit on Stringer's background. For more information, see his official campaign site. And for everything you need to know about the debate, including timing, how to watch live, the rules and more, click here.

More debate coverage

Decision 2025 5 hours ago

How to watch tonight's NYC Democratic mayoral primary debate live

Decision 2025 16 hours ago

Who's participating in the NYC Democratic mayoral primary debate? Know the candidates

politics 15 hours ago

Why isn't Eric Adams participating in the NYC Democratic mayoral candidates debate?

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

What to know about Scott Stringer

Former New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is also running for New York City mayor.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A native New Yorker, he also served as a state assemblyman (from 1993-2005), Manhattan Borough president (from 2006-2013), and then comptroller (from 2014-2021).

Stringer's campaign focuses on public safety and quality of life for New Yorkers, ethics and corruption, housing, sanitation, and budgetary changes.

His safety and quality of life plan includes rebuilding and refocusing the city's NYPD capacity, leveraging technology for policing, as well as transit safety.

Stringer also plans to tackle "big money" while bringing full transparency to City Hall.

Additionally, he also want to develop city-owned properties that are underused into affordable housing, while at the same time revitalizing current public housing.

Access to education is also a main point in Stringer's campaign.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2025
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us