Republican Ed Romaine wins race for Suffolk County Executive

By Brad Luck

Suffolk County voters selected a new county executive -- Republican Ed Romaine.

Romaine is the Brookhaven town supervisor and has been in county government for 38 years.

"I have the experience, the ability to do this job from day one," Romaine told NBC New York ahead of the election.

Romaine defeated Democratic challenger Dave Calone, a political newcomer and self-described political outsider.

Romaine will replace Democrat Steve Bellone, who has been in the role since 2012 and was term limited from running again.

“I would like to congratulate Ed Romaine on his victory last night after a hard fought campaign," Bellone said in a statement. "Our communities have placed their trust and confidence in him to lead our County forward."

Bellone said he will work with Romaine's team to ensure a smooth transition.

"While we have made significant progress, much work remains. I pledge to do everything I can to assist the new County Executive-Elect and his administration as they prepare to lead on these and other critical issues," Bellone said.

