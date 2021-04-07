Report: Cuomo Aide Alleges He Slammed Door Shut Before Groping Her

A staffer who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her at the executive mansion said he slammed the door of his office and told her “I don’t care” after she protested, according to an interview published Wednesday.

The interview with the Times Union of Albany adds new details to the most serious accusation against Cuomo, who is being investigated after a series of women accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

News 4 is not aware of the woman's identity and has not spoken with her directly. The woman spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect her privacy, although her identity is known within the governor's circle, the Times Union reported.

“I remember him slamming (the door) so hard that I remember thinking to myself that I’m sure the staff is, like, ‘Is everything OK up there?’ He came right back and he pulled me close and all I remember is seeing his hand, his big hand,” the woman told the newspaper of the incident she says happened in November.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from News 4 on the new Times-Union report Wednesday.

In response to the paper's initial report of the accuser's claims last month, Cuomo said, "I have never done anything like this. The details of this report are gut-wrenching. I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the Attorney General’s report.”

The governor has repeatedly denied touching anyone inappropriately in recent months as new accusers have made allegations. He has also issued a number of public apologies saying he's sorry if he made anyone uncomfortable.