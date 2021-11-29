Decision 2022

Rep. Tom Suozzi Passes on NYC Deputy Mayor Job, to Run for Governor

Four prominent Democrats have already declared their candidacy for New York governor, with two more in the wings

Sarah Silbiger | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Democratic primary for governor of New York grew even more crowded Monday, as Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi threw his hat in the ring.

Suozzi is a former Nassau County Executive serving his third term in Congress. He previously ran for governor in 2006, but was crushed in the primary by then-Attorney General Eliot Spitzer.

He also turned down an offer from long-time ally Eric Adams to be deputy mayor of New York City to make the gubernatorial bid instead.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams have already declared for next year's campaign, and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has hinted at a possible run as well. There is also the ongoing speculation about former governor Andrew Cuomo, who has said he won't run.

A Data for Progress poll released last week had Suozzi running a distant fifth in a six-person field, ahead of only De Blasio. That same poll found that 65% of likely primary voters had no opinion of Suozzi at all.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2022Tom Suozzi
