Rep. Max Rose Files Paperwork for NYC Mayoral Bid

U.S. Rep. Max Rose, a Democrat representing one of the few conservative corners of New York City, could be running for mayor after losing his congressional race.

Rose, 34, on Thursday filed paperwork with the city Campaign Finance Board that will allow him to begin fundraising for the campaign. Before the election last month, the Staten Island congressman denied rumors that he was going to run for mayor.

"You think that a short, bald Jewish guy from Brooklyn is gonna get elected mayor? I'm running for reelection and that's the position I want," Rose told NBC New York. Even if he lost his seat, Max said, he wasn't going to run for mayor, "no ifs, ands or buts."

Shortly after he filed a mayoral campaign committee Thursday, Rose tweeted a cryptic message saying, "@Taylorswift13 is not the only one previewing news tonight. Stay tuned NYC! 👀👀."

. @Taylorswift13 is not the only one previewing news tonight.



Stay tuned NYC! 👀👀 — Max Rose (@MaxRose4NY) December 11, 2020

Rose lost his seat to Republican Nicole Malliotakis, 40, a member of the state Assembly who held a wide lead over Rose.

The district is much whiter and more Republican than the rest of New York City and is well-known as a home to an outsized number of current and retired police officers, a factor that may have played a role in the race.

During his 2020 campaign, Rose, an Army combat veteran, distanced himself from fellow Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio, creating an ad calling de Blasio the “worst mayor ever.”