Rep. Justin Amash Says He Won’t Seek Third-Party Presidential Bid

Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., announced Saturday that he will not run for president this year after announcing at the end of April he would explore a presidential run under the Libertarian Party.

“After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate,” Amash, who left the Republican Party last year, wrote on Twitter.

"This was a difficult decision for me, especially having seen grassroots supporters put so much effort into this campaign. It’s been humbling and awesome," Amash continued, citing political polarization and the unforeseen reality of campaigning amid the coronavirus pandemic as reasons for hid decision not to attempt a third-party bid.

Amash, 40, left the Republican Party and its House Freedom Caucus last year after having become disillusioned with "a partisan death spiral" in national politics.

