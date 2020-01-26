Rep. Jerry Nadler Will Miss Impeachment Trial Monday Due to Wife’s Hospitalization

What to Know President Donald Trump's defense team resumes its case on Monday and senators face a critical vote

Rep. Jerry Nadler will be absent Monday while he attends to his wife's ongoing treatment for pancreatic cancer

The articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, one of the House managers for the Senate trial, will miss Monday’s proceedings because of his wife’s illness.

In a statement, the New York Democrat said he would be in New York that day to discuss with doctors his wife’s ongoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

“In December, following the House Judiciary Committee markup of the Articles of Impeachment against President Donald J. Trump, my wife was admitted to the hospital where she was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer,” Nadler said. “She has undergone surgery and is taking further steps to address the spread of the cancer.”

“On Monday, I will be in New York with her to meet with doctors, determine a path forward, and begin her treatment,” Nadler said. “I am sorry to miss some of the Senate Impeachment Trial, which is of critical importance to our democracy. I plan to return to Washington late Monday and appreciate the support of my colleagues and staff as I take this time to be with my wife and begin the long fight against her cancer.”

As chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Nadler has been a key member of the Democratic team investigating and prosecuting the case against the president.

Read my statement on missing part of the Senate Impeachment Trial on Monday because of a family health matter: pic.twitter.com/fis3vkZrid — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) January 26, 2020

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is entering a pivotal week. His defense team resumes its case on Monday and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that's widely expected to end in Trump's acquittal.

The Capitol Hill maneuvering will be complemented by high-stakes efforts on both sides of the aisle to claim political advantage from the proceedings as the presidential nominating season kicks off in Iowa on Feb. 3.