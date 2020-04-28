Justin Amash

Rep. Amash Exploring 2020 Run for Libertarian Nomination

Amash announced last July that he was leaving the Republican Party, saying he had become disenchanted with partisan politics

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images, File

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan said Tuesday that he is launching an exploratory committee for the 2020 Libertarian Party's presidential nomination.

The Republican-turned-independent said on Twitter that the U.S. was ready for new leadership. He also posted a link to a new campaign website.

“Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people,” Amash said. "We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together.

Amash announced last July that he was leaving the Republican Party, saying he had become disenchanted with partisan politics and “frightened by what I see from it.” He drew ire from President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans when he said the president had engaged in impeachable conduct as described in special counsel Robert Mueller's report on ties between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.

Trump has called Amash a “total loser.”

