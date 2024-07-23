Read the full text of Sen. Bob Menendez's resignation letter

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez announced his plans Tuesday to resign from office, effective Aug. 20, following his conviction last week on all 16 counts against him in a federal corruption trial.

Menendez is currently the senior senator from the Garden State and has been serving in the seat since 2006.

He sent a letter earlier on Tuesday to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy who will have the role of appointing someone to serve as a senator from the state until a new senator is elected this fall and sworn into office.

Below if the full text of Menendez's letter to the governor.

"Dear Governor Murphy,

This is to advise you that I will be resigning from my office as the United States Senator from New Jersey, effective on the close of business on August 20, 2024.

This will give time for my staff to transition to other possibilities, transfer constituent files that are pending, allow for an orderly process to choose an interim replacement, and for me to close out my Senate affairs.

While I fully intend to appeal the jury's verdict, all the way and including to the Supreme Court, I do not want the Senate to be involved in a lengthy process that will detract from its important work. Furthermore, I cannot preserve my rights upon a successful appeal, because factual matters before the ethics committee are not privileged. This is evidenced by the Committee's Staff Director and Chief Counsel being called to testify at my trial.

I am proud of the many accomplishments I've had on behalf of New Jersey, such as leading the federal effort for Superstorm Sandy recovery, preserving and funding Gateway and leading the federal efforts to help save our hospitals, State and municipalities, as well as New Jersey families through a once in a century COVID pandemic. These successes led you, Governor, to call me the 'Indispensable Senator.'

I thank the citizens of New Jersey for the extraordinary privilege of representing them in the United States Senate.

Sincerely,

Robert Menendez"

Menendez sent copies of the letter to Vice President Kamala Harris, in her constitutional role as president of the senate, and to Ann Berry, the secretary of the senate.