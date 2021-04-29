Read President Biden's First Speech to a Joint Session of Congress

President Joe Biden marked his 100th day in office with a prime-time address to a joint session of Congress, touting his coronavirus pandemic recovery plan and outlining his vision for America with a slate of ambitious policies.

Biden used his nearly one hour and five minutes speech to promote his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and his newly announced $1.8 trillion family plan proposal that includes universal preschool, two years of free community college and $225 billion for child care.

He also addressed how he planned to pay for the massive investments, saying it should could come from CEOs and the rich. He pledged not to raise taxes on the middle class.

Here's what he had to say about gun control, spending, loan forgiveness, taxes and more:

With Democrats holding razor-thin margins in the House and the Senate, none of Biden's sweeping proposals will be easy to pass. Biden said he welcomes Republican ideas, but “doing nothing is not an option.”

