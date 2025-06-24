From the vault: What burning questions do New Yorkers have for the next NYC mayor?

If there is one thing New Yorkers know how to do, it's speak their minds -- especially when it comes to the upcoming primary for the Democratic mayoral candidate.

Last month, NBC New York and Telemundo 47 took to the streets to ask voters what burning questions they had for the next city mayor ahead of the NBC New York-, Telemundo 47- and POLITICO New York -hosted 2025 Democratic primary election mayoral debate, which took place June 4.

Let's revisit what issues were front and center on the minds of New Yorkers.

NYC Primary Day

Voters across New York state are picking nominees Tuesday in municipal primaries that include high-profile comeback bids in New York City by a former governor and a former congressman who both left office mired in scandal.

According to a new Emerson College poll, State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani leads the crowded 11-candidate Democratic primary field for New York City mayor, edging out widely considered frontrunner former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the final round of ranked choice voting. Cuomo's run comes nearly four years after he resigned from office following allegations he sexually harassed 11 women.

The winner of the Democratic mayoral primary typically is the heavy favorite for the general election in overwhelmingly Democratic-leaning New York City. This year’s party nominee will face incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who was elected as a Democrat but skipped Tuesday’s primary to run as an independent in November.

Adams was indicted in a 2024 corruption case that President Donald Trump’s Justice Department later dropped. Curtis Sliwa, founder of the anti-crime patrol group the Guardian Angels, will once again be the Republican Party nominee.