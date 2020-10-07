Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Endorses Trump for Re-Election Bid

In this June 30, 2020, file photo, Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez Garced speaks during a press conference to announce strict new rules for all passengers flying into Puerto Rico to curb coronavirus cases in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

Governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vázquez is endorsing Donald Trump for president.

In an interview with the local Telemundo station, the Republican governor asked Puerto Ricans who are registered voters stateside to vote on Nov. 3, saying that they should evaluate which candidate will help the island in its hardest moment.

Vázquez was supposed to have a meeting with the president last Friday in Orlando but the event was canceled after Trump confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Politics

vice presidential debate 29 mins ago

Pence-Harris Debate to Unfold as Trump Recovers From Virus

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Ethicists Say Trump Special Treatment Raises Fairness Issues

When asked about Trump’s visit to the island following the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017, when he was seen throwing paper towels to residents, Vázquez said that “no one is perfect" and that people have to move forward.

The governor's endorsement comes ahead of her visit to New York City where she's scheduled to meet with the Financial Oversight and Management Board about the management of federal health funds for the island.

Puerto Rico is preparing for its Nov. 3 general elections, which will see a record six candidates running for governor. Among them is Pedro Pierluisi, who was governor for less than a week after Ricardo Rosselló resigned last year following huge protests sparked by a profanity-laced chat that was leaked.

However, the island's Supreme Court ruled that Vázquez, the justice secretary at the time, was next in line to become governor because there was no secretary of state.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Puerto RicoWanda Vázquez
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us