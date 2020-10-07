Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Endorses Trump for Re-Election Bid

Governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vázquez is endorsing Donald Trump for president.

In an interview with the local Telemundo station, the Republican governor asked Puerto Ricans who are registered voters stateside to vote on Nov. 3, saying that they should evaluate which candidate will help the island in its hardest moment.

Vázquez was supposed to have a meeting with the president last Friday in Orlando but the event was canceled after Trump confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus.

When asked about Trump’s visit to the island following the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017, when he was seen throwing paper towels to residents, Vázquez said that “no one is perfect" and that people have to move forward.

The governor's endorsement comes ahead of her visit to New York City where she's scheduled to meet with the Financial Oversight and Management Board about the management of federal health funds for the island.

Puerto Rico is preparing for its Nov. 3 general elections, which will see a record six candidates running for governor. Among them is Pedro Pierluisi, who was governor for less than a week after Ricardo Rosselló resigned last year following huge protests sparked by a profanity-laced chat that was leaked.

However, the island's Supreme Court ruled that Vázquez, the justice secretary at the time, was next in line to become governor because there was no secretary of state.