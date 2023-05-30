Prosecutors Announce Arrest In NJ Lawmaker's Murder, 4 Months After Shocking Killing

It was on Feb. 1 that a New Jersey councilwoman was shot and killed right outside her home. After months with no updates, an arrest in connection with the murder of Eunice Dwumfour was announced by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Rashid Ali Bynum, a 28-year-old from Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. in connection with Dwumfour's murder, prosecutors said. It is unclear how or if he knew Dwumfour.

Bynum was taken into custody outside a residence in Chesapeake City, Virginia without incident and was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, according to prosecutors, who add that Bynum is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

According to a family attorney, neither Dwumfour's parents nor sibling recognized the name or picture of the suspect.

Dwumfour, a city councilwoman in Sayreville, was killed outside her home more than four months ago by a gunman who ambushed her in her car. The case remained unsolved for months and the brutal attack sent shockwaves throughout the community.

The investigation has been in the hands of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, which finally announced an arrest Tuesday, months into their investigation. The office has previously declined to confirm if a man seen in surveillance video obtained exclusively by News 4 immediately after the shooting could be the suspect making an escape, or simply a resident running from the gunfire.

The councilwoman's family was present at the prosecutor's news conference. Through the months, family members also held a news conference and, more recently, sat down privately with the Associated Press to express their frustration. Her daughter described what she heard just outside her window the night of the shooting."

"We're waiting for my mom to look for a parking space, and then she was taking a lot of time so we started calling her over and over again, but it wouldn't pick up. And then we heard gunshots and we started calling the police," Nicole Teliano told the AP.

"It's so painful. It's so painful. Every day by day, we think about her. We cry, I cry every day by day," her husband, Peter Ezechukwu, said.

A heart-felt plea for justice from the family of the councilwoman killed in New Jersey. Brian Thompson reports.

In April, Sayreville's mayor announced her decision not to run for re-election, in part because of racial threats she's received regarding her friend and colleague, Dwumfour.

She said Dwumfour was a personal friend of hers. That's why she cites a hate letter sent to her following Dwumfour's death as a reason she is dropping out of public service, at least for now.

"I’m calling this my pause. I have to pause because there’s nothing more important than my children and than my family," Kilpatrick told NBC New York.

Regarding a state takeover of the probe, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said "respectfully, no comment will be made regarding an ongoing investigation." There's been no word from the attorney general.