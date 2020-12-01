The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
presidential pardons

President Trump Has Discussed Possibility of Pardons for Family Members, Sources Say

One source said the president feels embattled and the conversations are within that context, not because he believes anyone did anything illegal

In this April 28, 2020, file photo, White House advisor Ivanka Trump listens to her father U.S. President Donald Trump deliver remarks on supporting small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has been discussing the possibility of issuing pardons for his family members and some close associates, multiple sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

One source said that the conversations in recent days are within the context of a president who feels embattled, and not because Trump believes he or any family members did anything illegal.

The New York Times first reported the discussions and said Trump has discussed whether to grant pre-emptive pardons for his three eldest children, Eric and Donald Jr., and White House advisor Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as well as attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency

georgia 2 hours ago

Georgia Elections Official Urges Trump to Rein in Supporters

President Trump 4 hours ago

Judge Throws Out Trump Rules Limiting Skilled-Worker Visas

The White House has not commented.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

presidential pardonsDonald Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us