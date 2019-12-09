Democrats Poised to Unveil 2 Impeachment Articles vs. Trump

House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump early Tuesday, multiple sources tell NBC News.

Though not final until an official announcement is made, Democrats are expected to put forward one charge against the president of abuse of power and another of obstruction of Congress, according to five people familiar with the Democratic discussions.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi convened the House chairmen leading the impeachment inquiry in her office after a daylong Judiciary Committee hearing laid out the case against Trump.

Democrats warned of the risk his actions toward Ukraine now pose to U.S. elections and national security. Chairmen left the meeting late Monday at the Capitol, some saying an announcement would come in the morning.

“I think there's a lot of agreement,” U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, the Democratic chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told reporters. "You’ll hear about some of it tomorrow.”

What remains uncertain is whether Pelosi will reach beyond the Ukraine probe to former special counsel Robert Mueller's findings of Trump's actions in the report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“A lot of us believe that what happened with Ukraine especially is not something we can just close our eyes to,” Engel said. “'This is not a happy day. I don’t get any glee at this. But I think we’re doing what we have to do. We’re doing what the Constitution mandates that we do.”

The decisions were made following an acrimonious, nearly 10-hour hearing at the Judiciary Committee. Democrats say Trump's push to have Ukraine investigate rival Joe Biden while withholding U.S. military aid ran counter to U.S. policy and benefited Russia as well as himself.

The White House is refusing to participate in the impeachment process, and Trump appears to be focused elsewhere — on Giuliani's own probe and the president's upcoming campaign rallies.

Trump spent the morning tweeting against the proceedings. He and his allies acknowledge he likely will be impeached in the Democratic-controlled House, but they also expect acquittal next year in the Senate, where Republicans have the majority.