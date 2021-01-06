Photos: Pro-Trump Supporters Breach the Capitol Building

Protesters backing President Donald Trump have breached the U.S. Capitol, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

Trump urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of Biden’s win. Several Republican lawmakers have backed his calls, despite there being no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.

Photos from inside the Capitol building show protesters inside the Senate chamber. One got up on the dais and yelled “Trump won that election.”

Several dozen are roaming through the halls, yelling, “Where are they?”

Others can be seen clashing with law enforcement, taking photos and selfies, dangling from balconies and sitting at desks inside.