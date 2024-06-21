New Jersey

NJ Gov. Murphy joined by Meek Mill while announcing new clemency program

“I am going to use my clemency powers as governor to remedy these injustices,” Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy used the Juneteenth holiday to announce the creation of a clemency program that will allow some young and nonviolent offenders to apply to leave prison early.
  • Supporters say the program is designed to address mass incarceration, racial injustice and parole rules that make it difficult for people to get a new start.
  • Murphy says the clemency board will make recommendations to him on pardons and commutations. Activist and entrepreneur Wallace “Wallo267” Peeples says he's proof the possibilities after prison “are amazing.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy used the Juneteenth holiday to announce the creation of a new clemency program, which will allow some young and nonviolent offenders, along with domestic violence victims and others, to apply to leave prison early.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The program is designed to address mass incarceration, racial injustice and parole rules that make it difficult for people to get a new start when they leave prison, supporters said. A clemency board will review petitions and make recommendations to Murphy on pardons and commutations.

“We, and I, are looking for individuals who have been rehabilitated or who could be giving back to their communities, but are instead being unjustly held back by our criminal justice system,” Murphy said at an event Wednesday at St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Newark.

“I am going to use my clemency powers as governor to remedy these injustices,” he said.

Those eligible for expedited review include people who committed crimes before they turned 25 and did not reoffend. Others include victims of sexual violence or sex trafficking who committed crimes against their perpetrators; people sentenced to long sentences during the ‘War on Drugs’; people given longer-than-offered sentences after asserting their right to a trial; and nonviolent offenders nearing the end of their sentence.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Murphy, a Democrat, signed an executive order creating the program at the event, where he was flanked by rapper Robert “Meek Mill” Williams and activist and entrepreneur Wallace “Wallo267” Peeples.

Politics

Health 12 hours ago

Ozempic drugmaker is ‘ripping off the American people' with high prices, says Bernie Sanders

Decision 2024 18 hours ago

Biden and Trump are set to face off in 2024's first presidential debate. Here's what you need to know

Both spent years enmeshed in the justice system in Philadelphia. Peeples said he was first arrested, for robbery, at age 11.

“Since that day, June 30, 1990, I’ve never been off of probation, parole, out of the system. I get out of parole in 2040,” he said.

He has nonetheless found success in music, business and entertainment, he said, leading him to become a proud entrepreneur — and taxpayer — in New Jersey.

“I’m saying that to say this: The possibilities after prison are amazing,” Peeples said.

Murphy had not granted any clemency petitions since taking office in 2018. Justin Dews, a lawyer who will serve as chairperson of the Clemency Advisory Board, said the process would be fair to both petitioners and victims and their families.

“Our work will be grounded in fairness and not influence. Clemency is not reserved for the favored and well-connected,” Dews said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us