NY State Needs 3rd New Health Boss in 3 Years as Hochul Pick Resigns

New York state is set to have its third health commissioner in as many years, with Dr. Mary T. Bassett announcing her plans to resign Friday after just a year on the job.

Bassett, a former New York City health commissioner who spent 17 years developing AIDS prevention programs in Zimbabwe, officially took the Empire State's top health job on Dec. 1, 2021.

She replaced an embattled Howard Zucker, a key figure in former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s pandemic response who resigned following the controversy around his old boss.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who tapped Bassett for the health job, didn't immediately say who would replace her as New York continues its pandemic recovery and looks to fortify itself against other current and future health scourges.

Her departure takes effect on Jan. 1, 2023, at which point Bassett says she'll return to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health, where she is a professor.

"This was a very difficult decision. I have tremendous admiration for the work our staff has done during a very difficult year responding to COVID, mpox, polio and the day-to-day challenges of protecting New Yorkers’ health," Bassett said in a statement announcing her plans.

"I am leaving now so the next commissioner can have the chance to lead this great department for a full 4-year term under the leadership of Gov. Hochul," she added. "I am grateful that the Governor gave me the opportunity to serve as commissioner, and I know that the department and public health will be in good hands thanks to her leadership and the incredible talent and dedication of the staff. Though I am moving back to Massachusetts, I will always be a New Yorker, and I look forward to cheering on the department’s accomplishments in the coming years."

Bassett served as commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene from 2014 through summer 2018 and led the department’s response to Ebola and other disease outbreaks.

Zucker resigned in September 2021 after facing backlash for his handling of the COVID pandemic, including how the Cuomo administration managed and reported on virus deaths, especially in nursing homes.