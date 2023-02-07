NYC Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins to Resign: Sources

As New York City's migrant crisis continues and amid an investigation into an alleged coverup of violations at homeless shelters, the head of the city's Department of Social Services is resigning, multiple sources tell NBC New York.

Gary Jenkins, who oversees both the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) and Human Resources Administration (HRA), told coworkers on Tuesday that he is stepping down to pursue other opportunities, multiple sources told News 4.

Two sources tell News 4 that the city’s plan is to have Molly Park, the First Deputy Commissioner at DHS, serve as acting commissioner after his departure, which is expected to be by March 3.

The resignation comes amid an investigation into a DHS whistleblower being fired after having had resisted alleged efforts by Jenkins to conceal crowded conditions in the city's shelters from City Hall; Jenkins says he and senior staff were unaware that it was illegal to house families in the intake office and denied any attempt to cover up poor conditions. He also insisted that the whistleblower was fired for other reason, but did not specify why.

Multiple source s have told News 4 in recent weeks that Jenkins had been discussing his desire to leave the agency and pursue other opportunities.

The Department of Investigation launched a probe into the matter last year, and said in a statement last month that it is an "an active and ongoing investigation." The department has not commented on when the investigation is expected to be complete.

City Hall and the DSS did not immediately respond to request for comment.