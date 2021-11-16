NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams Makes Run for Governor Official

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams confirmed Tuesday he is running for governor of New York.

The New York City Democrat filed paperwork in September to consider a bid, and on Tuesday released a YouTube video officially declaring his candidacy.

His entry into the race sets up a rematch against the state's 57th governor, Kathy Hochul, who is the first woman to hold the seat.

In 2018, Hochul defeated Williams by less than seven points in a relatively close and highly charged primary for lieutenant governor. She became governor in August when Andrew Cuomo resigned.

Hochul and Williams will face off in the June 28, 2022 primary against Attorney General Letitia James -- who previously told New York magazine that she considers Williams like a younger brother.

They are also likely to contend with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has filed his own paperwork as a step toward a potential run for governor.

A Marist Poll released last month found Williams would finish last in the primary by a wide margin. A Siena College poll released days later had a similar result.