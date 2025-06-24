Track all NYC primary election results live as they come in

New York City Democrats are deciding whether to give Andrew Cuomo another shot, boost upstart Zohran Mamdani or give a potentially less-polarizing candidate a chance in the party's mayoral primary on Tuesday.
That's not the only primary being decided, though. New Yorkers are also voting for public advocate, city comptroller, district attorneys and city council members. Anthony Weiner is among the latter running.
Polls close at 9 p.m. See the Democratic mayor's race below. Track all election results here Tuesday night.
