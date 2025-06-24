New York City

Track all NYC primary election results live as they come in

Polls close at 9 p.m. ET. This page will be updated with the latest results from the primaries for mayor, public advocate, district attorney, city council and more.

By NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

New York City Democrats are deciding whether to give Andrew Cuomo another shot, boost upstart Zohran Mamdani or give a potentially less-polarizing candidate a chance in the party's mayoral primary on Tuesday.

That's not the only primary being decided, though. New Yorkers are also voting for public advocate, city comptroller, district attorneys and city council members. Anthony Weiner is among the latter running.

Polls close at 9 p.m. See the Democratic mayor's race below. Track all election results here Tuesday night.

SEE ALL RESULTS.

This article tagged under:

New York CityDecision 2025
