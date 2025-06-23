NYC Primary Day: See mayoral candidates, where to vote, polling hours

Voters across New York state are picking nominees Tuesday in municipal primaries that include high-profile comeback bids in New York City by a former governor and a former congressman who both left office mired in scandal.

According to the latest poll, State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani leads the crowded 11-candidate Democratic primary field for New York City mayor, followed closely by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose run comes nearly four years after he resigned from office following allegations he sexually harassed 11 women.

The winner of the Democratic mayoral primary typically is the heavy favorite for the general election in overwhelmingly Democratic-leaning New York City. This year’s party nominee will face incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who was elected as a Democrat but skipped Tuesday’s primary to run as an independent in November.

Adams was indicted in a 2024 corruption case that President Donald Trump’s Justice Department later dropped. Curtis Sliwa, founder of the anti-crime patrol group the Guardian Angels, will once again be the Republican Party nominee.

When do polls open and close in New York?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day.

Where do I vote?

Registered voters must vote at their assigned poll sites on Election Day. Find your polling site here.

How do I vote?

The New York City contests use a ranked-choice voting system in which voters may rank up to five candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives a majority of first-choice votes, the lowest vote-getter is dropped, with that candidate's votes reallocated to voters’ next-highest choices. Ranked-choice voting is used only to determine winners in contests with more than two candidates in which no one receives a majority. The process is not used in any other jurisdiction in the state.

Who is running for NYC mayor?

There are 11 Democratic candidates vying for mayor in the 2025 primary. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, NYC Comptroller Brad Lander and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams are leading the pack, according to most polls.

What about Eric Adams? The current mayor is sitting out the Democratic primary in favor of running as an independent in the November general election. He insists, however, that he is still a Democrat.

Will we know who won on Election Day?

Don’t be surprised if we have to wait a few weeks. The Board of Elections can accept absentee ballots until seven days after Election Day, so the results of some races may not be known until all have been received.

What's on the ballot?

Besides the closely watched mayoral race, in New York City, there are elections for the public advocate as well as the comptroller, borough president and district attorney of Manhattan. Click here to find out which races will be on your ballot.

In the Democratic primary for New York City Council District 2, former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner is seeking to return to elected office more than a decade after multiple sexting scandals ended his congressional career, doomed his 2013 mayoral bid and resulted in a 21-month federal prison sentence. Weiner faces four other candidates, including state Assemblyman Harvey Epstein.

A total of 30 City Council districts will hold contested primaries Tuesday.